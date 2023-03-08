Karnataka BJP MLA: 'We earned the cash found during Lokayukta raid'

Shortly after Karnataka high court granted interim bail to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa, following the finding of unaccounted cash from his son's properties, he said the cash found in the house during the Lokayukta raid was earned money and he is ready to provide necessary documents.

IMAGE: Karnataka MLA Madal Virupakshappa. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Madal Virupakshappa, who was in hiding for the past six days, appeared in public in his hometown Channeshpur after hearing the news that the high court had granted interim bail.

On this occasion, Madal's supporters welcomed him by garlanding him and taking out a procession.

The BJP MLA has been given interim bail with a Rs 5 Lakh bond and suerity.

"I have not done any illegal transaction as president of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home.

"This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," he said.

Earlier in the day, the bench directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.

The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of Madal's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Madal's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.