News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka BJP MLA: 'We earned the cash found during Lokayukta raid'

Karnataka BJP MLA: 'We earned the cash found during Lokayukta raid'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2023 09:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shortly after Karnataka high court granted interim bail to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa, following the finding of unaccounted cash from his son's properties, he said the cash found in the house during the Lokayukta raid was earned money and he is ready to provide necessary documents.

IMAGE: Karnataka MLA Madal Virupakshappa. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Madal Virupakshappa, who was in hiding for the past six days, appeared in public in his hometown Channeshpur after hearing the news that the high court had granted interim bail.

On this occasion, Madal's supporters welcomed him by garlanding him and taking out a procession.

 

The BJP MLA has been given interim bail with a Rs 5 Lakh bond and suerity.

"I have not done any illegal transaction as president of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home.

"This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," he said.

Earlier in the day, the bench directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.

The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of Madal's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Madal's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Why no arrest for BJP MLA after cash haul: Kejriwal
Why no arrest for BJP MLA after cash haul: Kejriwal
War Rages Inside Karnataka BJP
War Rages Inside Karnataka BJP
Karnataka Won't Be A Cakewalk For BJP
Karnataka Won't Be A Cakewalk For BJP
WPL PIX: Lanning, Jonassen power Delhi to victory
WPL PIX: Lanning, Jonassen power Delhi to victory
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Review
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Review
WATCH: Laddu Maar Holi!
WATCH: Laddu Maar Holi!
PIX: How Team India Celebrated Holi
PIX: How Team India Celebrated Holi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP MLA quits after son found with Rs 6 cr cash

BJP MLA quits after son found with Rs 6 cr cash

BJP Going All Out To Win Karnataka, But...

BJP Going All Out To Win Karnataka, But...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances