Karnataka BJP ex-MP booked over Ganesha procession speech

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha has been booked in Mysuru for an alleged provocative speech during a Ganesha idol procession, sparking political controversy and legal action.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former BJP MP Pratap Simha faces an FIR for an alleged provocative speech during a Ganesha idol procession in T Narasipura.

The complaint states Simha made derogatory remarks targeting Inspector Dhananjay during the procession.

The FIR includes charges related to deterring a public servant, rioting, and promoting hatred between groups.

Simha claims the FIR is politically motivated, filed under pressure from the Home Minister.

He asserts his innocence, arguing the inspector instigated the situation, and plans to seek justice in court.

The police said on Sunday that they had registered an FIR against former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha and others over an alleged provocative speech during a Ganesha idol procession in T Narasipura.

The case was registered at the T Narasipura police station on Saturday after a PSI filed a complaint alleging that Simha made derogatory remarks over a microphone targeting inspector Dhananjay during the Ganesha idol procession held in the town on Friday.

The procession and immersion were held amid tight security on Friday.

Police said the FIR was registered under various sections of the BNS pertaining to assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from discharging official duty, rioting, and promoting hatred, enmity or ill-will between different groups, among others. Police said further proceedings would follow.

Controversy Over Ganesha Procession

Recently, a reported warning by the T Narasipura town police inspector to those installing Ganesha idols in public ahead of the festival, asking them not to burst crackers in front of a mosque during the idol procession, had triggered controversy and protests by the opposition.

Reacting to the FIR, Simha claimed that he was booked under pressure from Home Minister Priyank Kharge and said he would approach the court.

"I, too, got to know about the FIR through the media. Why has an FIR been registered? If an FIR has been registered for inciting, who was inciting? It was the inspector who did it. An FIR should have been filed against him. If he was transferred, suspended or sent on leave, the issue would have ended there," he told reporters.

Simha Alleges Political Pressure

Alleging that the inspector had instigated the situation and made derogatory remarks against those following "Hindutvavadis", the BJP leader said, "We have respect for the police department, and there are several good officers here in Mysuru. Why have such a person among them? An FIR should have been filed against the inspector, and action should be taken against him."

"We know who the Home minister is. Under pressure from him, the FIR has been filed... Twenty-one FIRs have been filed against me; this is the 22nd. All cases against me are on Hindutva and nationalist issues... I will go to court and seek justice," he said. Simha also said he had not been booked in connection with any corruption or scam.