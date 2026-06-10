Karnataka Minister Vows Action In Bitcoin Scam, Tightens Pub Rules

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has declared a transparent investigation into the high-profile Bitcoin scam, promising strict action against all culprits, including political figures, while also implementing new age verification rules for pubs and bars to protect youth.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge stated that all individuals involved in the Bitcoin scam, including Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad, will face legal consequences.

Kharge asserted the state government's commitment to transparency and not shielding anyone, while also alleging the involvement of BJP leaders in the scam.

The minister criticised central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), referring to them as "puppets."

Separately, Kharge announced a new government circular mandating pubs, breweries, and bars to verify the age of visitors to prevent underage drinking and substance abuse.

Establishments failing to enforce age verification for individuals under 21 years will face strict action.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said anyone found involved in the Bitcoin scam would have to face the consequences, asserting that the state government had acted transparently and would not shield anyone named in the case.

Bitcoin Scam Investigation Intensifies

Responding to questions from reporters over allegations that Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who is the son of Congress MLA N A Haris, has reportedly been named as an accused in the Bitcoin case investigation, Kharge said the law would take its course and maintained that there was no confusion within the government over the matter.

"Whoever has done wrong must face the consequences," he said, adding, "We have acted transparently."

The minister said the "concerned individual" would respond to summons issued by investigating agencies and that legal procedures would be followed.

Kharge said he had been informed that the chargesheet process was not yet complete and that the case records were still being finalised.

"Let the chargesheet come against him. As far as I have heard, the chargesheet process is not yet complete. The CC number is yet to be finalised. Let us see. There is absolutely no confusion on our part in this matter," he said.

The minister claimed that BJP leaders were also involved in the scam.

"As per the information I have, many more people are involved. BJP leaders are also involved. Everything will come out," he asked.

When reporters said the Enforcement Directorate had also acted against the accused, the minister said everyone knows whose puppet is ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Bitcoin scam involves a local hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who allegedly connived with politicians and police and laundered stolen bitcoins.

New Age Verification Rules For Pubs And Bars

On a separate issue, Kharge said the government had issued a circular directing pubs, breweries and bars to verify the age of visitors following complaints from parents about underage students allegedly consuming liquor, cigarettes and narcotic substances.

"Any person, whether a student or anyone below 21 years of age, must have their IDs checked before being allowed entry to pubs and bars. This concerns the future of our youth. The onus is on the establishment," he said.

Kharge warned that establishments failing to enforce age verification norms would face action.