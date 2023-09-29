News
Karnataka bandh effective in Bengaluru, 50 held

Karnataka bandh effective in Bengaluru, 50 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 29, 2023 10:50 IST
The Karnataka bandh called by the 'Kannada Okkoota' to oppose release of water to Tamil Nadu received a good response in Bengaluru and other southern parts of the state on Friday, disrupting normal life.

IMAGE: Bengaluru Police detain members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery issue, near Attibele. Photograph: ANI on X

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.

'Kannada Okkoota' is an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits. A Bengaluru bandh was observed over the same reason on Tuesday.

 

Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in southern part of the State downed their shutters. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas.

The state-owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing a backlash.

The bandh evoked a mixed response in other regions of the state.

Protestors set fire to a portrait of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

Bengaluru police has detained more than 50 members of protesting pro-Kannada organisations.

Over 400 buses from various districts in Tamil Nadu are stranded in Hosur as police have prevented them from moving ahead.

The Kannada film industry has extended support to the bandh.

Theatres across the state have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the bandh.

Most of the information technology companies and other firms in Bengaluru have asked their employees to work from home.

Key market areas in Bengaluru such as Chikpet, Balepet and adjoining business areas wore a deserted look.

The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations too have extended their support to the bandh.

-- with inputs from ANI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
