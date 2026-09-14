Kargil War veteran seriously hurt in attack over Gurugram parking row

Kargil War veteran Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta suffered severe injuries, including a fractured elbow and head trauma, after allegedly being attacked with an iron rod by a parking attendant in Gurugram following a dispute over parking.

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Key Points Kargil War veteran Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta was allegedly attacked by a parking attendant in Gurugram.

The assault, reportedly over a parking dispute, left Gupta with a serious head injury and a fractured elbow.

Gupta claims the hospital's medico-legal report is inaccurate and alleges a lack of police assistance.

An FIR has been registered against unknown accused at Sector 65 police station, with police investigating the incident.

The incident occurred at Magnum Global Park after a dispute over parking arrangements for Gupta's car.

Kargil War veteran Amit Kumar Gupta was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram, with the strikes resulting in a serious head injury and a fractured elbow, according to the retired military officer.

Gupta was part of the Indian Air Force's 'Operation Safed Sagar' team during the Kargil War of 1999, the police said.

He has alleged that the medico-legal case (MLC) report prepared at the hospital is false and does not mention the bleeding from his head or the elbow injury following the incident on Thursday.

He claimed to be receiving no assistance from the police either.

The retired group captain has filed a complaint at the Sector 65 police station, and an FIR has been registered against unknown accused, the police said.

Details Of The Alleged Parking Dispute

According to the police, the matter is related to an alleged parking dispute.

Gupta on Thursday night went to the Gonzo Restaurant in Magnum Global Park with his family for dinner.

The war veteran said that at around 8 pm, he left his family at the restaurant and went to park the car.

He has alleged in his complaint that the parking staff sent him to the valet parking, the basement parking, and the multi-level parking.

After allegedly making him run around for a long time, they refused to park the car. What led to this alleged refusal in not yet known.

Veteran Recounts Violent Assault

According to the complaint, Gupta was reversing his car when a parking attendant tried to break the front window of his car.

"When I got out of the car and resisted, the attendant then came with an iron rod. He first struck me on the hand and then on the head. I was covered in blood from the attack. Security guards and parking staff were present at the scene, but no one helped me. I even called the police helpline, but they didn't arrive at the scene for about half an hour. Meanwhile, a chef from the restaurant intervened, saving my life", Gupta said in his complaint.

He was then taken to the Medanta Hospital in an ambulance and underwent surgery. His elbow bone was fixed with a plate, he said. Gupta claimed that the attack was sudden, and he didn't even have a chance to defend himself.

"An FIR was registered under sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 351 (3) of the BNS. Other sections can be added based on doctors' opinion. A probe is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon," Sector 65 SHO Rambir Singh said.