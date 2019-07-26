Kargil war hero promoted from traffic constable to ASI

July 26, 2019 16:08 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday promoted Kargil war hero Satpal Singh, who had been working as a traffic constable, to Assistant Sub Inspector.

"Within hours of discovering that a hero of the Kargil war was managing traffic as a mere senior constable, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered an immediate double promotion for the Vir Chakra awardee, whose credentials were completely ignored by the erstwhile Shiromani Akali Dali-Bharatiya Janata Party government at the time of his recruitment in 2010," read a statement issued by the Punjab government.

"As a special case, Satpal will be recruited as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, in relaxation of Rule 12.3 of Punjab Police Rules by the DGP, who has been so authorised by the chief minister," the statement added.

Singh had earlier complained of the apathy of the government, which forced him to "salute" people who were junior in rank and position to him.

"I am forced to salute people who are junior to me in rank and position. I was not given the appropriate rank by the Punjab police due to which I working as a traffic constable," Singh said.

Singh, who is now working as a traffic constable in Punjab's Bhawanigarh town, was a part of the Indian Army's Operation Vijay. He was an important figure in the Battle of Tiger Hill which took place between India and Pakistan during the Kargil war in 1999.

Singh was awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery and is credited for killing Captain Karnal Sher Khan who received Pakistan's highest military honour 'Nishan-e-Haider'- of the Northern Light Infantry and three others in close encounters, which also involved hand to hand combat.

Singh had requested the government to upgrade his rank in the police department and stop the negligence being meted out to army personnel who had served the country.

"I demand the government to improve my rank in the police department and also provide good jobs to my family persons. We as army personnel are ready to lay down our lives during wars, the negligence of the government hurts all personnel who are at the receiving end. The Vir Chakra is not handed over to just anybody, there should be some respect for its winner," Singh said.

He had joined the state police in 2010 after getting discharged from the army a year earlier.

Singh's promotion has come on the day when India and all the countrymen are taking part in Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

The day is celebrated in honour of the brave soldiers who defeated Pakistani troops and terrorists to recapture Kargil from their grasp.

