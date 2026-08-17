Kanwariya shot dead in Bihar after receiving death threat

The police in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, are investigating the tragic shooting death of a 25-year-old Kanwariya during his pilgrimage to the Baba Garibnath Temple, following reports of a prior death threat.

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Key Points A 25-year-old kanwariya, Golu Kumar, was fatally shot in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The incident occurred while he was on a pilgrimage to Baba Garibnath Temple.

The police are investigating the murder, noting the victim had previously received a death threat.

The shooting took place near Brahmapur Khakhan village on Sunday evening.

A kanwariya was shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district while he was on his way to offer water at the Baba Garibnath Temple, the police said on August 17, Monday.

The deceased, identified as Golu Kumar (25), was part of a group of around 60 kanwariyas.

Police Investigate Pilgrimage Murder

The incident took place near Brahmapur Khakhan village on the Deoria-Jagaria main road when Golu was on his way to offer water at the Baba Garibnath Temple after collecting it from the Narayani (Gandak) river late Sunday evening.

Talking to reporters, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Saraiya, Abhijit Kaur, said, "Police reached the spot after receiving the information that a man was dead near Brahmapur Khakhan village late Sunday evening. He was on his way to the Garibnath Temple as part of the kanwar pilgrimage."

"During the inspection of the crime scene, police learnt that he had been involved in a confrontation with someone earlier in the day and had allegedly received a death threat. The police are conducting a technical investigation to identify the perpetrators, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," the SDPO added.