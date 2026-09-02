Kanpur woman found murdered in chair, robbery suspected

The police in Kanpur are investigating the suspicious death of a 60-year-old woman, Uma Kushwaha, found strangled in her home amidst signs of a possible robbery, as authorities probe the complex motives behind the crime.

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Key Points A 60-year-old woman, Uma Kushwaha, was found dead in her Kanpur home.

Signs of strangulation were observed, and household articles were scattered, suggesting a robbery attempt.

The police are investigating the motive, noting no clear signs of forced entry.

Only the elder son's cupboard, containing jewellery, was targeted, while the younger son's remained untouched.

Forensic teams are involved, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A 60-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Keshavpuram's Hasanpur, possibly killed during a robbery bid, the police said on September 2, Wednesday.

Uma Kushwaha was found dead seated on a chair on Tuesday. A dark bluish mark around her neck suggested strangulation. Household articles were also found scattered.

Discovery Of The Crime

The incident came to light around 10 pm, when a tenant went to switch on the submersible pump and found Uma sitting on a chair.

When she got no response, she called Uma's husband, Shivmangal Kushwaha, who runs a book stall, an officer said.

Shivmangal rushed home and first thought his wife had suffered a cardiac arrest. He later noticed the mark around her neck and the scattered belongings.

Police Investigation Underway

The police and forensic teams reached the house around 11 pm after getting information about the incident through Dial 112, deputy commissioner of police (West) SM Qasim Abidi told PTI.

There were no clear signs of forced entry or a break-in, he said.

"It is too early to conclude whether the murder was committed following a robbery or whether there was another motive.

"The exact nature of any missing cash or valuables is also being ascertained," the DCP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police said only the cupboard belonging to Uma's elder son, Amrish, was targeted as it had jewellery, while the cupboard of her younger son, Ashish, was left untouched.

The station house officer (Rawatpur) Kamlesh Rai said teams have been formed to work out the case.