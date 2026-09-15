Kanpur Murder: New Evidence Puts Son Subrat Under Police Scrutiny

The Kanpur police investigation into the murder of pharmaceutical trader Vineet Manocha has taken a significant turn, placing his son Subrat under intense scrutiny following revelations of phone calls between him and the alleged shooter.

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Key Points Vineet Manocha's son, Subrat, is now under police scanner in the murder investigation.

Alleged shooter Vishal Gautam made six calls to Subrat from a new SIM card before the murder.

Subrat's wife, Shalu, and two others are already arrested, with Shalu denying involvement despite Vishal's claims.

Police are analysing extensive call detail records and financial affairs, including Subrat's debts and Manocha's will.

Investigators are seeking custody remand for Shalu and Vishal to cross-question them with Subrat.

The investigation into the murder of pharmaceutical trader Vineet Manocha has widened, with his son Subrat coming under the police scanner after new evidence showed that the alleged shooter had made six calls to him from a newly purchased SIM, a senior official said on Tuesday. So far, Subrat's wife Shalu and two other associates have been arrested in the case.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said alleged shooter Vishal Gautam purchased the SIM on September 3, two days before Manocha was killed. The number was also used to speak to Shalu, Manocha's daughter-in-law. "If Shalu planned the murder, hatched the conspiracy and Vishal purchased a new number for the crime, the question is why calls were made from that number to Subrat," Lal told PTI, adding that investigators were examining Subrat's possible involvement.

Police have obtained call detail records of seven mobile numbers linked to Subrat, Shalu and Vishal. The records, covering May 1 to September 6, run into about 1,000 pages.

Manocha, 60, who ran a pharmaceutical firm on Birhana Road with his son, was stabbed to death in the early hours of September 5. Shalu, Vishal and Raj Kishore are in jail in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S M Qasim Abidi said the records were being analysed to understand the nature of conversations before and after the murder. Police found that Subrat and Vishal spoke about 309 times between May 1 and September 5, the night Manocha was killed. Vishal had earlier been removed from Manocha's employment over an alleged theft but remained in contact with Subrat, police said.

Scrutiny of Call Records and Accused Statements

Kalyanpur SHO Keshav Tiwari questioned Shalu and Vishal in jail on Tuesday after obtaining court permission. More than 30 questions were put to them about the alleged conspiracy, their communications and their activities before and after the murder. Shalu denied planning the murder, while Vishal allegedly told police that he killed Manocha at her behest. He claimed she had promised him Rs 6 lakh and a job.

Police have also sought custody remand of Shalu and Vishal. Lal said the remand was likely to be granted within two days, after which investigators could cross-question Subrat with the two accused.

Police are matching the statements of the accused with CCTV footage, including Subrat's account of how he identified Vishal as the person who entered the premises.

Investigators are also tracing Vishal's movements after the murder. Police said he called his associate Raj Kishore five times and travelled to his hideout in an Uber cab. The cab route, driver's statement and digital payment records are being examined.

Digital Evidence and Financial Motives

Lal denied reports that Shalu had searched online for ways to kill a person and make it appear like suicide or a heart attack, calling the claim a rumour. Police are examining digital evidence from her phone.

Shalu's lawyer Shivakant Dixit has questioned the handling of her seized phone, claiming its Instagram account showed activity at 10.03 am on September 6. He also sought an inquiry into Subrat's reported visit to a bank on the night of the murder.

Legal Proceedings and Property Angle

Police are also examining Manocha's properties and financial affairs. Lal said a registered will made in 2022 bequeathed his properties to his wife Punita, son Subrat and daughter Shubhani. "We have so far found properties in Ghaziabad and Kanpur, including flats on Birhana Road and a property on Canal Road, besides other assets," Lal said. Police are examining whether the distribution of properties had any bearing on the murder. They have also found indications that Subrat was in debt, including online credit and other liabilities, Lal said.