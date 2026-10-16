How A Bank Manager's Refusal Led To Unearthing A Multi-Crore Cyber Fraud

Kanpur police have cracked a sophisticated Rs 2.66-crore cyber fraud network, arresting two individuals and freezing assets, after an investigation into alleged fake complaints against a bank manager revealed a widespread investment scam.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Kanpur police uncovered a Rs 2.66-crore cyber fraud after investigating alleged fake complaints against a bank manager on Friday.

Two men, Akhil Singh Chauhan and Satyendra Yadav, were arrested for facilitating the fraud, which targeted a Jajmau-based exporter through a fake investment scheme.

Police froze Rs 30 lakh in linked accounts and identified 31 suspected mule accounts allegedly opened by Chauhan.

The victim, Mohammad Ahmed Lari, lost Rs 2.66 crore between June 18 and August 10 through an app promoting a fake investment.

The money was routed through 89 bank accounts nationwide, with alleged masterminds based in Mumbai.

An attempt to pressure a bank manager into granting banking facilities by filing allegedly fake complaints led police to discover a Rs 2.66-crore cyber fraud, resulting in the arrest of two men and the tracing of 89 bank accounts across the country, officials said on Friday.

Unravelling The Fraud Network

The accused, Akhil Singh Chauhan, a BCA graduate, and Satyendra Yadav alias Tony, allegedly facilitated a cyber fraud targeting a Jajmau-based exporter through a fake investment scheme operated by a Mumbai-based network, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

Police have frozen Rs 30 lakh in accounts linked to the accused and identified 31 suspected mule accounts allegedly opened by Chauhan in the names of himself and his family members, Lal said.

The case came to light during an inquiry into complaints Chauhan allegedly filed against a manager of Jana Small Finance Bank after being denied Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) facilities. Chauhan had claimed he could bring deposits worth Rs 100-200 crore to the bank and allegedly produced a fake invoice for a Rs 1.5-crore mustard oil order involving Patanjali, the officer said.

After the manager refused, Chauhan allegedly filed complaints through the government's Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal to pressure him. The inquiry led police to Chauhan's firm, Sadbhavna Solution Private Limited, and a suspected cybercrime network.

Victim Lured By Fake Investment Scheme

The victim, Mohammad Ahmed Lari, a resident of Defence Colony in Jajmau, was allegedly lured through a Facebook investment promotion by a woman identifying herself as Ananya Kulkarni, who claimed to represent Finsol Private Limited.

Between June 18 and August 10, Lari transferred Rs 2.66 crore through an app provided by the alleged fraudsters. Although the app showed his investment growing to Rs 9.74 crore, he was unable to withdraw the money and was asked to deposit another Rs 30 lakh as tax. The alleged fraud came to light after his chartered accountant contacted the company, which denied that anyone named Ananya Kulkarni represented it.

Police said the money was routed through 89 bank accounts nationwide. The alleged masterminds, identified as Kaili and Vivek Roy, were based in Mumbai, while Chauhan and Yadav allegedly facilitated the operation locally.

Investigators found that Chauhan's suspected mule accounts were linked to 38 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Seven FIRs relating to alleged frauds had also been registered in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Odisha, Lal said.

Police are investigating the possible involvement of more than 10 people in the wider network and are tracing the money trail and other suspects. They are also probing the alleged use of APK files in the fraud, the officer added.