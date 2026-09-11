Police Seek Custody Of Daughter-In-Law In Kanpur Trader Murder Case

Kanpur police are intensifying their investigation into the brutal murder of pharmaceutical trader Vineet Manocha, seeking extended custody of his daughter-in-law, Shalu, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the shocking crime.

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Key Points Kanpur police seek 15-day custody of Shalu, daughter-in-law of slain trader Vineet Manocha, for intensive interrogation in his brutal murder case.

Shalu is alleged to be the mastermind, accused of hiring Vishal Gautam for Rs 6 lakh to kill Manocha, with Vishal and Raj Kishore already arrested.

Manocha's son, Subrat, Shalu's husband, is also under scrutiny, with police investigating his call records and potential tacit consent.

Investigators found 309 calls and 49 deleted messages exchanged between Shalu and Vishal, indicating a long-planned conspiracy.

The couple's behaviour at a social gathering on the night of the murder, where they appeared normal, is also being examined by police.

Police will seek 15 days' custody of Shalu, the daughter-in-law of slain pharmaceutical trader Vineet Manocha, for intensive interrogation as investigators prepare more than 100 questions to unravel the alleged murder conspiracy and ascertain whether anyone else was involved, a senior officer said on Friday.

Manocha was found brutally murdered at his Ratan Orbit flat in the early hours of September 5. His post-mortem found more than two dozen stab wounds, mainly on his chest, back, abdomen, stomach, hands, thighs and neck.

A team of senior police officers and experts will question Shalu after the court grants her police remand, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

"The questioning will focus on how the conspiracy was planned and executed, the role of those arrested and whether anyone else was involved," Lal said.

The police have alleged that Shalu was the mastermind and had hired former employee Vishal Gautam for Rs 6 lakh to kill Manocha, 60. Vishal and his associate Raj Kishore have also been arrested.

Lal said Shalu's husband and Manocha's son, Subrat, had not been given a clean chit and his role remained under scrutiny.

"Subrat has not been given a clean chit. His role is still under scrutiny," Lal said, adding that preliminary investigation and circumstantial evidence indicated the possibility of his tacit consent.

Unravelling The Conspiracy

The police are examining Subrat's call records and other intelligence inputs, as well as his contacts with Vishal. According to investigators, Subrat had helped Vishal secure private jobs twice and Shalu and Vishal had remained in contact for a considerable period.

The police said 309 calls were exchanged between Shalu and Vishal between May 1 and the day of the murder, while 49 messages exchanged during the period had been deleted. Investigators are trying to retrieve the deleted data.

Lal said police suspected Shalu had been planning the murder for about three months and had gradually developed contact with Vishal, who allegedly carried out the killing with Raj Kishore.

Scrutiny Of The Couple's Actions

The timing of the murder and the couple's presence at a gathering are also being examined. Shalu and Subrat attended a weekly gathering of around 25 pharmaceutical trader couples on the night of the murder. The gathering continued until around 3 am, DCP (West) S M Qasim Abidi said.

"The people present, including Shalu and Subrat, showed no visible signs of stress or anxiety. They appeared normal, ordered food and danced," Abidi said.

The police said the couple returned home after the gathering and found Manocha's body.

"The nature and number of wounds indicated that the attackers repeatedly stabbed him to ensure his death," Lal said.

Ongoing Investigation And Arrests

The police said CCTV footage, call records and deleted messages were being examined, along with statements from people who may have knowledge of the alleged conspiracy.

Vishal and Raj Kishore were arrested early Monday after police allegedly spotted them and they opened fire. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs in retaliatory firing, the police said.

Shalu, Vishal and Raj Kishore have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Shalu's family had on Thursday rejected the police allegation that she was the mastermind, with her elder brother Dheeraj Arora claiming she shared a close relationship with Manocha and looked after his food and daily needs.

Lal, however, said the proposed custodial interrogation was aimed at establishing the conspiracy in greater detail, identifying any other direct or indirect participant and clarifying Subrat's role, if any.

The commissioner also rejected reports that Shalu had exchanged messages with Vishal asking whether he was "smart" or had a girlfriend.

"No such message or objectionable conversation has been found in the messages recovered from the phones so far," Lal said.