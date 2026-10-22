Horrific Crime In Kanpur: Man Pinned To Car Roof, Driven, And Run Over

A shocking incident in Kanpur saw a 37-year-old man allegedly pinned to a car's roof, driven for 1.5 km, and then fatally run over, leading to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 37-year-old man was allegedly pinned to a car's roof, driven for 1.5 km, and then run over in Kanpur on Tuesday night.

The victim, Biru Singh Badauria, a salesperson, died during treatment on Wednesday after being shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital.

Police have arrested two of the three accused, Rajveer and Pintu, while efforts are underway to trace the third accused, Mewa Yadav.

The family alleges the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute between Badauria and two of the accused.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and have recovered the vehicle involved in the incident.

A 37-year-old man was allegedly pinned to the roof of a car with his hands trapped in its rear window panes and driven for around 1.5 km before being thrown onto the road and run over by the same vehicle in Kanpur, police said on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that two of the three accused named in the murder case have been arrested.

Details Of The Horrific Incident

The victim, Biru Singh Badauria, a salesperson with a food products company, was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when the incident took place in the Hanumant Vihar area on Tuesday night.

According to a complaint filed by his father, Ram Shankar Singh, the accused intercepted Badauria and assaulted him. When he tried to flee, they allegedly hit him with their car, pinned him to its roof with his hands trapped in the rear window panes and drove at high speed for around 1.5 km.

They then allegedly threw him onto the road and ran over him with the vehicle.

Badauria was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.

Investigation And Arrests

The family alleged that the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute between Badauria and two of the accused, Rajveer and Mewa Yadav, residents of Khadepur's Nai Basti.

The victim's brother initially lodged a complaint describing the incident as a road accident, following which a case was registered. The victim's father later filed a separate complaint alleging murder and naming Rajveer, Mewa Yadav and Pintu, according to Lal.

The police are examining CCTV footage and have recovered the vehicle involved in the incident, he said.

Rajveer and Pintu have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the third accused, Lal said, adding that further action would be taken based on the evidence.