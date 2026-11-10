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Suspected Murder-Suicide: Mother, Son Hacked To Death In Kannur Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 10, 2026 16:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Kannur, Kerala, are investigating a tragic suspected murder-suicide after a mother and her son were found hacked to death in their Mattannur residence on Tuesday.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A woman, Jyothi (56), and her son, Naveen (21), were found hacked to death in their Mattannur home on Tuesday.
  • Police are investigating the incident as a suspected murder-suicide.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the son killed his mother before dying by suicide.
  • Jyothi was a retired teacher, and her husband, a retired KSEB employee, discovered them upon returning home.

A woman and her son were found hacked to death in their home in Mattannur here on Tuesday, in a suspected case of murder-suicide, police said.

Investigation Underway

Jyothi (56) and her son Naveen (21) were found grievously injured on the second floor of their house but died before police could take them to the hospital, it said.

 

The police said that based on preliminary investigations, it suspects that the son killed his mother and then died by suicide.

Jyothi was a teacher who retired last March and her husband Rajendran is a retired employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

When he returned from town in the morning, he found them hacked inside the house, police said.

The police's initial conclusion is that the son died by suicide after killing his mother.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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kannur murder-suicidekerala crimemattannur deathsfamily tragedyhacked to death

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