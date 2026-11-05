Mystery Surrounds Couple's Murder In Kannauj PHC Quarters

Police in Kannauj are investigating the mysterious double murder of a couple found dead in their government quarters, with their toddler daughter also discovered injured at the scene.

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Key Points A couple, Sanjeev Kumar Katheria (30) and Sudha Katheria (26), were found murdered inside their government accommodation in Kannauj on Thursday morning.

Their 18-month-old daughter, Tanya, was also found injured at the scene and has been taken for medical treatment.

Police suspect the incident happened Wednesday night; the accommodation had one door locked and another bolted from inside, raising questions about an outsider's entry.

The couple's eight-year-old son was staying with his uncle in Ashok Nagar when the incident happened.

A forensic team is collecting evidence, family members are being questioned, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

A couple were allegedly murdered inside their government accommodation in the primary health centre (PHC) premises in the Gursahaiganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, while their 18-month-old daughter was found injured, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of Sanjeev Kumar Katheria alias Nanhe Lalla (30) and his wife Sudha Katheria (26) were found lying in a pool of blood inside their house on Thursday morning.

Police suspect the incident happened Wednesday night.

According to police, the couple's toddler daughter Tanya was also found injured and has been taken for medical treatment.

The incident came to light around 10 am when there was no activity at the house, and people went inside to check. The couple's eight-year-old son, Krityansh, was staying with his uncle in Ashok Nagar when the incident happened.

Investigation Begins Into Tragic Incident

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar visited the spot and inspected the scene.

The couple, originally from Bihar, lived in government quarters located in the old PHC premises on Railway Road.

Sanjeev's mother worked as a midwife at the health centre, due to which the family was residing in the premises.

Police Probe Entry Points And Evidence

The SP said the accommodation had two entry doors. One was locked, while the other was bolted from inside, raising questions about the possibility of an outsider entering the house.

He said the bodies were spotted from the terrace after the house failed to open in the morning.

A forensic team and field unit have been deployed to collect evidence, while family members are being questioned, Kumar said, adding that the case would be solved soon.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.