Kannada flag to be flown alongside tricolour: Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is pushing for official state flag status for the yellow and red Kannada flag, aiming to establish a legal framework for its display alongside the national flag on government buildings.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hoists the Kannada flag alongside the National Flag during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebration at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Sunday the government's commitment to making the yellow and red Kannada flag the official state flag.

A legal framework will be introduced to allow the Kannada flag to be flown alongside the national flag on government buildings.

The proposal will be discussed during the winter session of the Legislature in Belagavi, scheduled from November 30 to December 11.

Shivakumar emphasised the importance of preserving Kannada language and culture, announcing initiatives like AI training from Class 6 and teacher recruitment.

The government has introduced a 7 per cent reservation in professional education for rural government school students.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the government was committed to making the yellow and red Kannada flag the official state flag, and would bring in a legal framework to have it flown alongside the national flag on government buildings.

Addressing a gathering on Karnataka Rajyotsava, the state formation day, he said the matter would be discussed during the winter session of the Legislature in Belagavi, scheduled from November 30 to December 11 at the Suvarna Soudha.

Push For Official State Flag Recognition

"Just now, you have witnessed the national flag being hoisted. Beside that national flag, I have just hoisted the Kannada flag. The government has already held discussions on granting official state flag status to this Kannada flag," Shivakumar said.

"Earlier, we had also taken a decision in the Cabinet and submitted a request to the Union government, but we did not receive recognition for it," he said.

"I will bring this up for discussion, take a decision in the Cabinet and introduce a legal framework. My government is committed to taking an official decision to ensure that this Kannada flag is hoisted alongside the national flag on every building where the national flag is hoisted," he added.

Shivakumar said the government aspired to have an official state flag representing the self-respect of Kannadigas, just as the state has its own anthem.

"Just as there is a state anthem dedicated to mother Karnataka, the daughter of Mother India, our aspiration is to have an official state flag that represents the self-respect of Kannadigas," he said.

He said the yellow and red flag had already become a symbol of the sentiments of Kannadigas, and that an official state flag would further enhance Karnataka's identity within India's federal framework.

"We are considering granting official recognition and state flag status to this flag, which conveys Karnataka's knowledge tradition, culture, religious harmony and peace," he said.

Historical Context Of The Kannada Flag

The then Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah had proposed a state flag in March 2018, ahead of the Assembly elections, and sent it to the Centre for clearance. The proposed flag had yellow, white and red bands, with the state emblem 'Gandaberunda' (the two-headed mythological bird) at its centre.

The unofficial red and yellow Kannada flag, hoisted across the state every November 1 and used as a scarf by Kannada activists, was designed in the 1960s by 'Veera Senani' Ma Ramamurthy, who championed the Kannada cause.

Rajyotsava Celebrations And Cultural Significance

Earlier, Shivakumar hoisted the national and Kannada flags to mark the 71st Karnataka Rajyotsava at a function organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy. He reviewed the march past and took the salute from student contingents of various schools.

He offered floral tributes to the statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari on the Vidhana Soudha premises. Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh and other officials were present.

Promoting Kannada Language And Education

Emphasising the importance of preserving Kannada, Shivakumar said language was a reflection of culture, identity and knowledge.

"Knowledge acquired through one's mother tongue is stronger and more enduring. Kannada should not remain merely an official language; it should become the language of our hearts," he said.

Referring to the richness of Kannada literature and its status as a classical language, he urged parents and teachers to encourage children to learn and use Kannada in daily life, even as they acquire other languages and skills and adapt to the digital era.

He said the government was taking steps to strengthen public education and prepare students for global competition. AI training would be introduced from Class 6 to Class 12, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds were being used to improve government schools, he said.

The government had ordered the recruitment of 15,000 teachers and was developing Karnataka Public Schools, he said, adding that 25,498 bilingual schools had been started and science laboratories set up in 250 government schools.

Shivakumar said the government had introduced a 7 per cent reservation in professional education for students who studied from Classes 1 to 10 and at the pre-university level in rural government schools. The initiative aimed to improve rural students' opportunities in professional courses, including engineering and medicine, he added.

Understanding Karnataka Rajyotsava

Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1. It marks the state's formation in 1956, when Kannada-speaking regions were brought together under one administration during the linguistic reorganisation of states.