Home  » News » Kannada actress Ranya Rao fined Rs 102 cr in gold smuggling case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao fined Rs 102 cr in gold smuggling case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 02, 2025 17:30 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has imposed a fine of Rs 102 crore on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kannada film actress Ranya Rao. Photograph: Courtesy Ranya Rao/Facebook

Along with her, the DRI imposed a penalty of Rs 63 crore on hotelier Tarun Kondaraju and Rs 56 crore each on jewellers Sahil Sakaria Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain.

On Tuesday, the DRI officials reached the Bengaluru Central Jail and served each of them a 250-page notice along with 2,500-page annexure.

 

"It was a herculean exercise to prepare a detailed notice along with supporting documents. Today we served 11,000 pages of documents to the accused," a DRI source told PTI.

According to sources in the DRI, the actress was caught with 14.8 kg gold on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on her arrival from Dubai.

Rao is the step-daughter of Director General of Police rank officer K Ramachandra Rao.

The actress was sentenced to one year of imprisonment under the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA), in the gold smuggling case in July this year.

The COFEPOSA-related matter came up before the High Court on Tuesday, which posted it on September 11, DRI sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
