Rediff.com  » News » Kanjhawala case: Cops on duty at 3 PCR vans, 2 pickets face suspension

Kanjhawala case: Cops on duty at 3 PCR vans, 2 pickets face suspension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 13, 2023 01:57 IST
The ministry of home affairs directed the Delhi police on Thursday to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.

Officials said the MHA also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

 

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said.

The MHA directed the Delhi police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished.

The city police has also been ordered to ensure that there is no let up in the investigation and submit fortnightly reports to the MHA on the progress of the probe.

Action must also been taken to improve the law-and-order situation in the capital so that people, especially women and children, live in a fear-free environment, the MHA said.

A thorough examination will be carried out to ascertain whether the PCR van units should be merged with the district police for better coordination.

The PCR vans were split from the district police a few years ago.

Proper scrutiny will be carried out by police of the areas in outer Delhi where there is little or no CCTV camera presence and the areas that do not have street lights.

Police will coordinate with civic agencies for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights in such areas, the officials said.

The gruesome incident took place at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala in the early hours of January 1.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, along with several of their accomplices.

Kanjhawala case: Nidhi questioned, not arrested
Hunt on for 2 men who 'shielded' Kanjhawala accused
Cops quizz 7 men who partied with Kanjhawala victim
Joshimath crisis: Demolition of 2 unsafe hotels begin
Former JD-U chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
Messi shortlisted for FIFA Best Men's Player award
India aware of Spain threat ahead of WC opener
Kanjhawala victim's family accuses her friend of theft

Kanjhawala victim's family accuses her friend of theft

Kanjhawala accused knew woman was trapped under car

Kanjhawala accused knew woman was trapped under car

