News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kanimozhi eats food cooked by SC woman to send a social message

Kanimozhi eats food cooked by SC woman to send a social message

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 12, 2023 23:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary Kanimozhi batted for social equity on Tuesday by partaking of the food cooked by a Scheduled Caste woman for the school breakfast scheme, after a section of parents had discriminated against the woman saying she should not cook for their children who are from a more privileged caste.

IMAGE: DMK MP Kanimozhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kanimozhi also encouraged the school children to have the delicious meal.

Aiming at sending a strong message against social discrimination, the MP who visited the Usilampatti Panchayat Union Primary School in the southern coastal Thoothukudi district, briefly interacted with the cook Muniaselvi and later had a word of praise to say about her.

 

Kanimozhi herself served the breakfast prepared by Muniaselvi to the school children and sat down on the floor and had the breakfast with the kids.

A few days ago, the parents of some students protested against the woman of the scheduled caste cooking and serving food to their children under the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme, which was expanded throughout the state on August 25.

The Usilampatti Panchayat Union Primary School had only 11 students and since the free breakfast scheme was launched, the parents discouraged their wards from having it.

Learning about the social discrimination, state Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan and Vilathikulam legislator G V Markandeyan, accompanied by the revenue officials visited the school recently, and explained the evils of social discrimination to the protesting parents.

On Tuesday, Kanimozhi visited the school and had breakfast with the children, thus sending a strong message about social equity.

The MP posted photographs of her visit to the school and having breakfast with the children on the social media platform X and said, 'Visited the Usilampatti Panchayat Union Primary School in Thoothukudi district today. Met Muniaselvi who cooks for the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. My best wishes to her for doing this job effectively and with determination.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Caste Violence Is On The Rise In Tamil Nadu
Why Caste Violence Is On The Rise In Tamil Nadu
Was A TN Temple Sealed For This Reason?
Was A TN Temple Sealed For This Reason?
'Why would we go back to being untouchables?'
'Why would we go back to being untouchables?'
Suspected terrorists kill 3 tribals in Manipur
Suspected terrorists kill 3 tribals in Manipur
Denied house arrest, Chandrababu moves 2 pleas in HC
Denied house arrest, Chandrababu moves 2 pleas in HC
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

DMK stands for dengue-malaria-mosquito, says TN BJP

DMK stands for dengue-malaria-mosquito, says TN BJP

'Do you know why people build untouchability walls?'

'Do you know why people build untouchability walls?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances