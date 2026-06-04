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Home  » News » Mumbai Police Arrest Teen For Temple Donation Box Theft

Mumbai Police Arrest Teen For Temple Donation Box Theft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 22:56 IST

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Mumbai police have apprehended a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the theft of Rs 60,000 from a temple donation box in Kandivali West, as efforts continue to locate his accomplice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for stealing Rs 60,000 from a temple donation box.
  • The theft occurred at the Laxmi Narayan temple in Kandivali West.
  • Police tracked the accused's travel from Naigaon by train to make the arrest.
  • The arrested individual is Arman alias Altaf Nazir Shaikh, while his associate Dharmesh Lohar is still at large.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing from a donation box of a temple in Kandivali West in Mumbai, while his associate is on the run, a police official said on Thursday.

The theft of Rs 60,000 took place at the Laxmi Narayan temple on MG Road, he said.

 

"As part of the probe, various leads were examined. The routes used by the accused to enter the jurisdiction were analysed. We found that the accused had travelled from Naigaon by train before entering the police station limits," he said.

The police managed to arrest Arman alias Altaf Nazir Shaikh (19), a resident of Malvani, while efforts are on to nab co-accused Dharmesh Lohar, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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