Rediff.com  » News » Kamala Shakes Hands With Trump At 9/11 Event

Kamala Shakes Hands With Trump At 9/11 Event

By REDIFF NEWS
September 12, 2024 11:57 IST
Glimpses of the ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 11, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Hours after their acrimonious presidential debate, Kamala Harris shakes hands with Donald J Trump. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: From left: Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, former president Donald J Trump and his running mate US Senator J D Vance at the ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: From videos of the event, it appears that it was at Bloomberg's instance that Harris greeted Trump. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden and Harris at the rendition of the US national anthem. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump, flanked by his sons Eric and Donald Jr along with J D Vance. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Harris, Biden and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden, Harris and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Photograph: Craig Hudson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: New Yorkers pay tribute at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum pool. Photograph: Kent J.Edwards/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A US flag and flowers are placed at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum pool. Photograph: Kent J.Edwards/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the New York Fire Department and New York Port Authority Police Department during the ceremony. Photograph: Kent J.Edwards/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 23 years later, the wounds are still raw. Photograph: Kent J.Edwards/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters observe a moment of silence on the day Trump and Vance visit Engine 4 Ladder 15 in New York City, which lost several men during the 9/11 attacks. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Traders and employees pause during a moment of silence on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
