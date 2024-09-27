News
Kamala Harris leads Trump in several battleground states: Polls

By Lalit K Jha
September 27, 2024 10:05 IST
United States Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the lead over her Republican presidential rival Donald Trump in several key battleground states like Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to various polls.

IMAGE: Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris listens as they attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, enjoys a slight lead over former president Trump in Michigan, as per the latest poll released by UMass Lowell's Center for Public Opinion and YouGov. Harris is slightly leading 48 per cent to 43 per cent in the Great Lakes State against Trump, it said.

"For a swing state, this margin is good news for the vice president's campaign," Rodrigo Castro Cornejo, UMass Lowell political science assistant professor and Center for Public Opinion associate director, said.

If Trump wants to beat this margin, he has an uphill battle to fight in the Great Lakes State. "The Trump campaign," Castro Cornejo said, "has a negative favorability in Michigan that needs to be overcome if they want to remain competitive in the state."

 

Harris stands at 48 per cent against Trump's 46 per cent in Pennsylvania, the UMass Lowell's Center for Public Opinion said.

"The presidential race remains very close in Pennsylvania with the coming weeks a crucial time for both campaigns," Cornejo said.

"As can be expected in a highly competitive race with few undecided voters, get-out-the-vote strategies will become increasingly important to mobilise supporters and ensure they go to the polls on Election Day," he said.

According to a new poll from Fox News, Harris has a slight lead over Trump in Georgia but trails behind in Arizona.

In Georgia, Harris has 51 per cent of votes against Trump's 48 per cent, the poll said. However, in Arizona, as per the Fox News poll, Trump leads Harris by a similar margin. He has the support of 51 per cent against Harris' 48 per cent.

According to Real Clear Politics, which tracks all major polls, Trump trails Harris by two percentage points nationally, while in the battleground states, it is a statistical tie. Harris leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points in battleground states, it said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
