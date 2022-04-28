News
Kamal Nath heeds one person-one post call, steps down as CLP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 28, 2022 22:52 IST
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as the Congress legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, with Govind Singh succeeding him in the post.

Nath's resignation was accepted by party president Sonia Gandhi keeping in view the party's 'one person-one post' policy.

 

The senior Congress leader will, however, continue to be the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Madhya Pradesh. Nath has been a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former Union minister.

"The Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP leader, Madhya Pradesh," a communication from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

"The Congress president has also approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the leader of Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh," the statement further said.

Singh is the MLA from Lahar in Bhind district of the state.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated for 2023.

The Congress has initiated changes in many state units.

It revamped its Haryana unit on Wednesday by appointing Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as state unit president, besides four working presidents.

Prior to that, the party restructured its Himachal Pradesh unit by appointing its Mandi Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, as the new president, along with four working presidents.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Kamal Nath shows he remains Congress boss in MP
Let's race: Kamal Nath's fitness challenge to Shivraj
Kamal Nath says ready to rest; sparks retirement talks
Gambhir, the brains behind Lucknow's success
NCB busts Afghan drug ring in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh
Fit quota candidates with high marks in open seats: SC
IPL Photos: Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders
The War Against Coronavirus

G23 never wanted non-Gandhi as Cong chief: Kamal Nath

Why Kamal Nath is the best man for MP

