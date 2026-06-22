Kamakhya temple gears up for lakhs of devotees for Ambubachi Mela

The revered Ambubachi Mela at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple is set to welcome an estimated eight lakh devotees as the sacred prabritti period begins, marking the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya before the temple reopens on June 26.

IMAGE: Devotees gather at Kamakhya Temple for Ambubachi Mela, Guwahati, June 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati commences on Monday night, with the temple doors closing for the prabritti period.

The temple will reopen to the public on the morning of June 26 after sunrise, following ceremonial rituals and the holy bath of Goddess Bhagawati.

Around eight lakh devotees are anticipated to visit the Shakti Peeth during the four-day mela, with preparations made by multiple government agencies.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a welcome to devotees and called for smooth conduct of the spiritual gathering.

Three large camps, medical facilities, and sufficient ferries have been arranged for devotees, and VIP/VVIP movements will be restricted during the Mela.

Famed Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati will begin from Monday night with the administration gearing up to welcome lakhs of devotees in the next four days.

The doors of the temple will be closed at 9:08 pm on prabritti, marking the belief that the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya will take place during this period.

Temple Reopening and Rituals

"After the nibritti, the doors of the temple will be opened for the public on the morning of June 26 after sunrise," said Himadri Sarma, the Saru Doloi of Kamakhya Devalaya. When the ceremonial rituals associated with Kamakhya Puja and the holy bath of Goddess Bhagawati will be performed, the temple will be opened for the devotees, he added.

"The Mahajagya will be conducted continuously for three days and three nights on June 23, 24 and 25. The main ceremony will take place on June 26," Sarma said.

Devotee Turnout and Preparations

A senior official of the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration said that around eight lakh devotees are expected to visit the Shakti Peeth during the Ambubachi Mela.

In 2024, a total of 7,46,066 devotees, including 20 from abroad, came for the Ambubachi Mela, while 7,72,019 people, including 42 foreign nationals, attended the event last year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On the sacred occasion of the holy Ambubachi Mahayoga of mother Kamakhya enthroned on Neelachal, millions of obeisances at the feet of the mother of the universe."

On the occasion of this festival, he extended a hearty welcome to the devotees from across the world who have arrived in Assam.

"May the grace-filled gaze of Mother Kamakhya fill everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength-this is my prayer. Jai Maa Kamakhya," the CM said. He has called upon all stakeholders and devotees to join hands in ensuring the smooth, safe and orderly conduct of this grand spiritual gathering.

Government Arrangements and Logistics

Addressing a press conference on June 17, Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog had said the government is fully prepared to welcome the devotees for the Ambubachi Mahayog atop the sacred Nilachal Hills.

"Multiple government agencies are leaving no stone unturned to make the event a grand success. The state government is working across different avenues in coordination with 24 different departments to ensure smooth conduct of the Mela," she had added.

The minister had said that three huge camps are being set up to accommodate thousands of devotees attending the Ambubachi Mela.

There will be separate camps for police personnel and these camps will be functional round the clock. The administration has also set up medical camps with doctors and medicines, while there will also be sufficient ferries on the Brahmaputra that flows just below the Nilachal Hill.

During the Ambubachi Mela period, no VIP or VVIP movements will be allowed at the famed Kamakhya temple.

The Ambubachi Mela is held on the temple premises during this period and is one of the major tourist events in the state.

Besides the police personnel, volunteers, private security guards and others will also be engaged to ensure that the Mela is held without any problems.