Home  » News » 'Kalyug has arrived': HC on elderly couple's alimony dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 26, 2024 16:20 IST
Hearing a maintenance dispute aged between 70 and 80, the Allahabad high court remarked that "it appears that Kalyug has arrived."

The observation was made by Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery while hearing a criminal revision filed by 80-year-old Munesh Kumar Gupta of Aligarh, who moved the high court, challenging an order of maintenance directing him to pay Rs 5,000 per month to his wife Gayatri Devi.

The dispute began when Gayatri Devi sought financial support from her husband in the family court, alleging that her husband was getting Rs 35,000 per month as pension.

 

The family court awarded her a maintenance of Rs 5,000 per month. The husband them moved the high court over the family court's decision.

During the hearing, the judge said, "It appears that Kalyug has arrived, since a couple aged about 75-80 years is fighting a legal battle against each other for maintenance."

The court, after the hearing on September 20, issued a notice to the wife, saying it hoped to reach a resolution that could satisfy both parties.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
