A special court in Kalyan has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a 63-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in January 2019, underscoring the stringent application of the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A special court in Kalyan sentenced Ramvilas Dilraj Yadav to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in January 2019.

The 63-year-old accused was convicted under the POCSO Act and IPC for rape and other offences in a judgment delivered on November 27.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 and recommended compensation for the victim through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Despite issues with forensic reports due to lapses in proving seizure and chain of custody, the court concluded that oral and medical evidence established the offence beyond doubt.

The court deemed the death penalty not justifiable as the case was not in the rarest of rare category and the accused was a 63-year-old man without criminal antecedents.

A special court in Kalyan has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in January 2019.

Court Convicts Accused Under POCSO Act

In his judgment of November 27, Special Judge (District Judge-6) Laxmikant A. Bidwai, presiding over the Exclusive/Dedicated Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) in Kalyan, convicted Ramvilas Dilraj Yadav under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and other offences.

Yadav (63) was also fined Rs 25,000. The court recommended compensation for the victim through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Details Of The Horrific Crime

The accused, who knew the victim's family, visited her home on January 19 that year. He asked her mother to send her along to the flour mill where he worked to fetch flour. Despite the mother's refusal, Yadav forcibly took her along and subjected her to penetrative sexual assault, as per the prosecution.

He let her go home after she raised an alarm. The child narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which a case was registered at Manpada police station.

Evidence And Sentencing Decision

While declining to use the forensic science laboratory reports against the accused due to lapses in proving seizure and chain of custody of clothes and biological samples, the court concluded that the oral and medical evidence established the offence beyond doubt.

The accused had committed penetrative sexual assault on the victim to fulfill his lust, the court said while convicting Yadav.

The court said the death penalty is not justifiable since the case did not fall in the rarest of rare category and the accused was a 63-year-old man without criminal antecedents.