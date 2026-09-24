Three Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Delhi Teen Rape Case

A Delhi court has sent three accused to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park, as police continue their investigation into the serious crime.

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Key Points Three individuals, Asif, Hemant, and Mukesh, have been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a Delhi court.

They are accused of the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir.

The accused allegedly posed as policemen to threaten the victim and her male friend before the assault.

One accused, Asif, was arrested following an alleged exchange of fire with police, sustaining a leg injury.

Police are investigating if the accused are linked to other similar incidents in the park area.

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded three accused arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl to 14 days' judicial custody.

The three accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakran and were sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

Accused Remanded In Delhi Teen Rape Case

The three accused, Asif, Hemant and his brother Mukesh, were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of the minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir. According to police, the girl had gone to Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend on Monday evening and later entered the park. The three accused allegedly posed as policemen, threatened the two with legal action and took the girl to a secluded part of the park, where they allegedly raped her. The girl's male friend was also allegedly beaten up by the accused.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

The police said Asif was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a police team near DM Office Road in Amar Colony in the early hours of Tuesday. A bullet allegedly hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, following which the police fired in self-defence and one bullet hit Asif in his right leg. He was subsequently taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Hemant, a lawyer, and Mukesh, a final-year BSc Mathematics student, were arrested from their house in Sri Niwaspuri. The police said the three accused knew each other as they lived and worked in the vicinity of the park and frequently met there.

The police are also verifying whether the three may have been involved in any other similar incidents at the park, although no complaint has been received so far.