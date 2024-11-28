News
Home  » News » Kalaburagi jail chief receives threat message

Kalaburagi jail chief receives threat message

Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 12:54 IST
Kalaburagi Jail chief superintendent R Anitha on Thursday said that an unknown person sent an audio message via a police inspector claiming that they will blow up her car.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

However, the police said they have not received any complaints in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, Anitha said, "Somebody has sent an audio message to the police inspector saying that they will blow up my car. I personally did not receive any such message so far, so I would not be lodging any police complaint."

 

Following the alleged threat, Anitha said she would be more cautious now.

Last month, after Anitha took charge as the Chief Superintendent of Jail, raids were conducted and searches were intensified after photographs and video clips purportedly showing three inmates getting special treatment in the Kalaburagi Central prison went viral on social media.

Following the raids, cell phones, gutka and cigarette packets and beedis were seized from the inmates.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
