How Delhi Police Nabbed Key Kala Jatheri Gang Member

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rohit alias Haddi, a 28-year-old member of the notorious Kala Jatheri gang, wanted in numerous criminal cases, following an operation in northwest Delhi.

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Key Points A 28-year-old member of the Kala Jatheri gang, Rohit alias Haddi, was arrested from northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area on Friday.

He was apprehended by the Special Staff of Outernorth district on the intervening night of November 12 and November 13.

Police seized a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Rohit is allegedly involved in an incident of firing at a person and displaying weapons on social media to intimidate residents.

He is implicated in 10 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, and Arms Act offences.

A 28-year-old member of the Kala Jatheri gang, wanted in several criminal cases, has been arrested from northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Friday.

Police Operation Leads To Arrest

Following a tip-off, accused Rohit alias Haddi, a resident of Delhi's Mukundpur village, was arrested by the Special Staff of Outernorth district during an operation on the intervening night of November 12 and November 13, they said.

A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were seized from his possession, police added.

According to police, the accused was allegedly involved in an incident in which he, along with his associates, opened fire at a person. The group also allegedly brandished firearms in public and displayed weapons on social media to intimidate local residents and project a criminal image.

A police team apprehended the accused and seized a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from his possession, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed his involvement in two other cases registered at the same police station, including one lodged in October involving charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and offences under the Arms Act, a senior police officer said.

Police said Rohit was involved in 10 criminal cases, including those related to attempt to murder, robbery, offences under the Arms Act and causing hurt.