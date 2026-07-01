'Kala Hiran' not submitted to Censor board, HC puts off Salman's plea

The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on actor Salman Khan's plea to halt the release of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal until July 6, as the movie's makers confirmed it has not yet been submitted for censor board certification.

IMAGE: The Delhi high court has deferred the hearing on Salman Khan's plea against the film Kala Hiran until July 6. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The film's makers assured the court that Kala Hiran would not be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before July 6.

Salman Khan contends the film is based on the blackbuck poaching case and violates a high court order protecting his personality rights.

The actor's plea highlights the film's poster, released on May 29, shows a character with an "uncanny resemblance" to him, including his identifiable bracelet.

Khan previously secured an interim order from the high court in December 2025, protecting his personality rights against unauthorised use of his name, images, and likeness.

The Delhi high court on June 1, Wednesday, listed for hearing on July 6 actor Salman Khan's plea seeking a stay on the release of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal, as it noted that the movie was yet to be sent to the censor board for certification for its release.

Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the hearing after noting that a rejoinder filed by the filmstar was not on record.

Arguments in Court

As Khan's senior counsel argued that urgent directions were required in the matter to avert the release in the meantime, the lawyer appearing for the makers of Kala Hiran said the film would not be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) till Monday (July 6).

"Can a movie be released before the censor board's certification? A movie cannot be released unless there is certification by the censor board. The movie has not even been sent to the censor board. We will not send the movie to the censor board till Monday," he submitted.

Khan's Allegations and Previous Orders

Khan had moved the high court last month, contending that the film was purportedly based on the blackbuck poaching case allegedly involving the actor and was in violation of a high court order protecting his personality rights. The application is part of the 59-year-old Khan's lawsuit for protection of his personality rights.

In the plea, the actor has said the film's poster, released on May 29, shows that there is a "blatant and obvious reference" to him.

A teaser of the film was also released last month.

The plea has stated that although Khan was acquitted of offences under the Arms Act by a court in Rajasthan, the main character in the poster is holding a gun, which is defamatory.

"The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else," stated the application.

"The poster and the proposed film are therefore clearly spreading a false narrative, misleading and appear to be completely contrary to the actual state of affairs and contrary to records," it added.

The application has also accused the filmmakers of deliberately attempting to "sensationalise" the poaching cases and making headlines to grab public attention at the cost of Khan's goodwill and reputation.

Salman Khan had earlier approached the high court for restraining various social media platforms and e-commerce websites from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights. The high court passed an interim order in his favour on December 11, 2025.

Precedent for Personality Rights

Several public figures, like actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani, had earlier approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.

The high court granted them interim relief. Recently, the high court also protected the personality rights of politician Shashi Tharoor, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and actors Sonakshi Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun by granting interim relief.