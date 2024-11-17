News
Jolt to AAP as Gahlot resigns as Delhi transport minister, quits party

Jolt to AAP as Gahlot resigns as Delhi transport minister, quits party

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 17, 2024 13:27 IST
In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, its senior leader and Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party on Sunday.

IMAGE: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot during the flagging off ceremony of new bus route in New Delhi, November 5, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

In his resignation letter, Gahlot, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party, cited recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises.

In his letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect.

 

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Gahlot also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Gahlot claimed the party was facing "embarrassing and awkward" controversies like Sheshmahal, a reference to Kejriwal's former residence.

He alleged that instead of fighting for the rights of the people, the AAP was busy fighting for its own agenda which has crippled delivery of basic services in Delhi.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the setback and the issues raised by Gahlot.

