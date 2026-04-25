K Kavitha launches new political party, names it TRS

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has launched a new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), after her suspension from the BRS, marking a new chapter in Telangana politics.

IMAGE: K Kavitha launches a new political party. Photograph: @RaoKavitha/X

Key Points K Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrasekhar Rao, launches 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).

Kavitha was suspended from Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in September 2025.

The suspension followed accusations against party leaders regarding K Chandrasekhar Rao's image.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti was renamed as BRS in 2022.

Telangana Jagruthi president and Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, on Saturday launched a political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).

Kavitha announced her party's name at an event held on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Kavitha's Exit From BRS

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Focus on Public Issues

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

Background of BRS

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti, headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022.