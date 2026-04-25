HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » K Kavitha launches new political party, names it TRS

K Kavitha launches new political party, names it TRS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 12:16 IST

x

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has launched a new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), after her suspension from the BRS, marking a new chapter in Telangana politics.

K Kavitha

IMAGE: K Kavitha launches a new political party. Photograph: @RaoKavitha/X

Key Points

  • K Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrasekhar Rao, launches 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).
  • Kavitha was suspended from Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in September 2025.
  • The suspension followed accusations against party leaders regarding K Chandrasekhar Rao's image.
  • Telangana Rashtra Samiti was renamed as BRS in 2022.

Telangana Jagruthi president and Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, on Saturday launched a political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).

Kavitha announced her party's name at an event held on the outskirts of Hyderabad. 

Kavitha's Exit From BRS

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Focus on Public Issues

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

Background of BRS

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti, headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

BRS to tie up with BJP? 'Kavitha's letter' sparks buzz
BRS to tie up with BJP? 'Kavitha's letter' sparks buzz
'KTR didn't back me': K Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post
'KTR didn't back me': K Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post
'I am not the target, my leader KCR is'
'I am not the target, my leader KCR is'
Kavitha slams BRS after Jubilee Hills bypoll rout
Kavitha slams BRS after Jubilee Hills bypoll rout
KCR Meets Kavitha After Her Release
KCR Meets Kavitha After Her Release

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Poonch Goes Dark: Emergency Drill Turns City Into Darkness!3:33

Poonch Goes Dark: Emergency Drill Turns City Into Darkness!

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer1:32

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer

Iran FM arrives in Pakistan, raises hopes for US peace talks0:38

Iran FM arrives in Pakistan, raises hopes for US peace talks

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO