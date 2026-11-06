Jyot Singh becomes first Sikh elected to Georgia Assembly

Jyot Singh has made history by becoming the first Sikh and Indian-American to be elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, securing a significant victory in the November 3 elections for House District 97.

IMAGE: Jyot Singh has been elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. Photograph: singhforga.com

Key Points Jyot Singh has been elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, marking a historic first as the state's first Sikh assembly member.

Singh, a Yale University alumnus, won the election for Georgia House District 97 in the November 3 elections.

As a Democrat, Singh secured 68 per cent of the votes, defeating his Republican rival Yassin Moghazy.

Singh's campaign focused on leveraging diversity as a strength and ensuring access to healthcare and affordable housing for all families.

He previously defeated Jacques Laurent in the Democratic primary for the same district in May this year.

Scripting history in the United States midterm elections, Jyot Singh has been elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, becoming the first Sikh to serve in the state's assembly.

Making History In Georgia

Singh, a Yale University alumnus, won his election to represent Georgia House District 97 in the November 3 elections, becoming the first Sikh and Indian-American in the state's General Assembly.

"We made history for our community here in House District 97," Singh said in a video posted on X after his election victory.

Singh's Vision And Electoral Success

In his vision statement ahead of the polls, Singh had said that growing up in Norcross, Georgia, "I learned that our diversity isn't just a number-it's our strength. It's the intricate fabric of Gwinnett, a complex and colourful design where every stitch matters….But I also know that for a tapestry to stay strong, every thread must be secure. I've seen the gaps where families fall through-where healthcare is a luxury and housing costs threaten the very roots people have worked so hard to plant."

He said his collective mission is to protect the 'excellence we've built while ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to bloom'.

Singh, a democrat, secured 13,820 votes, winning the ballot with 68 per cent of the votes, compared to 32 per cent polled by his Republican rival Yassin Moghazy, who got 6509 votes.

Singh had defeated Jacques Laurent in the Democratic primary for Georgia House of Representatives District 97 in May this year.