HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Apprehend Juveniles In Jahangirpuri Stabbing Case

Delhi Police Apprehend Juveniles In Jahangirpuri Stabbing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 21:44 IST

x

Delhi Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the stabbing of a man named Love in Jahangirpuri, as authorities launch an investigation into the motive behind the violent incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi.
  • The victim, identified as Love, was hospitalised with stab injuries following the June 13 incident.
  • Delhi Police have registered a case and are actively probing the motive behind the stabbing.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on June 13 after police received information that an injured person had been admitted to a hospital.

 

During the inquiry, police found that the victim, identified as Love, had sustained stab injuries after being attacked by two boys near D-Block in Jahangirpuri.

Based on the victim's complaint and preliminary investigation, a case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station, and a team was formed to identify and trace the assailants.

"Acting on specific inputs, the team apprehended both juveniles. The motive behind the stabbing is being probed," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Juveniles Arrested In Delhi Stabbing Case: What We Know
Two Juveniles Arrested In Delhi Stabbing Case: What We Know
Five Juveniles Apprehended in Jahangirpuri Attempted Murder Case
Five Juveniles Apprehended in Jahangirpuri Attempted Murder Case
Teen Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended in Delhi Stabbing After Intervention
Teen Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended in Delhi Stabbing After Intervention
Knife Attack Near Delhi Metro: Juveniles Held for Stabbing Two Men
Knife Attack Near Delhi Metro: Juveniles Held for Stabbing Two Men
Two Juveniles Held In Delhi Stabbing Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara0:47

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO