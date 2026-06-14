Delhi Police Apprehend Juveniles In Jahangirpuri Stabbing Case

Delhi Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the stabbing of a man named Love in Jahangirpuri, as authorities launch an investigation into the motive behind the violent incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi.

The victim, identified as Love, was hospitalised with stab injuries following the June 13 incident.

Delhi Police have registered a case and are actively probing the motive behind the stabbing.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on June 13 after police received information that an injured person had been admitted to a hospital.

During the inquiry, police found that the victim, identified as Love, had sustained stab injuries after being attacked by two boys near D-Block in Jahangirpuri.

Based on the victim's complaint and preliminary investigation, a case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station, and a team was formed to identify and trace the assailants.

"Acting on specific inputs, the team apprehended both juveniles. The motive behind the stabbing is being probed," a senior police officer said.