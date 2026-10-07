Four Juveniles Held For Shahdara Firing, Knife Attack Over Old Murder

Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with a violent firing and knife attack in Shahdara, allegedly orchestrated as a revenge act for a murder committed in Seemapuri last year.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles, all 17, on October 7, in connection with a firing and knife attack in Shahdara.

The incident on October 5 injured 21-year-old Javed and his 31-year-old maternal aunt, Maimoona Bibi, with bullet and knife wounds.

The attack was allegedly motivated by revenge for the murder of Akbar in Seemapuri last year, a friend of the juveniles' deceased mentor, Wasim.

Javed was an accused in a 2025 murder case related to Akbar's killing and had been absconding before recently moving to Bhikham Singh Colony.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, live cartridges, and knives, and are continuing the investigation to identify other potential accomplices.

The Delhi Police has apprehended four juveniles in connection with a firing and knife attack at a house in Shahdara here, allegedly carried out to avenge a man's murder in Seemapuri last year, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said they apprehended the juveniles, all aged 17, on October 7, and recovered a semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and two kitchen knives allegedly used in the crime from them. Four empty shells were recovered from the spot, they said.

Details Of The Attack

The incident happened on October 5 at around 9.20 pm when a PCR call was received at Farsh Bazar police station stating that some people entered a house in Bhikham Singh Colony and fired three to four rounds.

On reaching the spot, police found 21-year-old Javed with a bullet injury to his left forearm and knife injuries on the left side of his neck. Officials said his maternal aunt, Maimoona Bibi, 31, had also sustained knife injuries on the left and rear side of her neck. Both the injured were initially taken to Hedgewar Hospital.

Farsh Bazar police station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. During the investigation, police found that Javed was an accused in a 2025 murder case registered at Seemapuri police station in connection with the killing of Akbar, a bad character of Shastri Park Police Station, they said.

Revenge Motive Uncovered

Police said seven accused had already been arrested in that case, while Javed had been absconding and was being searched by law-enforcement agencies. He had recently shifted with his family to a rented accommodation in Bhikham Singh Colony, police said.

Police examined CCTV footage, developed local intelligence to identify those involved in the attack and apprehended four juveniles.

Police said one of the apprehended juveniles had allegedly been previously involved in a murder case, and two had been allegedly involved in two attempt-to-murder cases each. The fourth had no previous involvement. One of the juveniles with previous cases was also allegedly involved in an Arms Act case, they said.

During questioning, the juveniles allegedly disclosed that their mentor Wasim, a bad character of Shastri Park police station, was a friend of Akbar, who was murdered in Seemapuri last year. According to police, the juveniles claimed that Wasim had asked them to avenge Akbar's killing. Wasim was subsequently murdered by his nephew in January this year, following which the juveniles allegedly decided to fulfil his purported wish, police said.

On October 5, they allegedly conducted a recce of Javed's residence and, after confirming his presence, informed their associates before entering the house and attacked him, police said.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the role of other persons, if any, officials said.