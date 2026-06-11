Lucknow Police Apprehend Juvenile In Minor Rape Case

Police in Lucknow have apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl, with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Key Points A 16-year-old boy was apprehended in Lucknow for the alleged rape of a minor girl.

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act following a complaint from the victim's mother.

The victim underwent a medical examination under police supervision.

The accused juvenile was located and taken into custody near the Wazirbagh drain after a police search operation.

The juvenile will face further legal proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Saadatganj area here, police said on Thursday.

Investigation And Legal Action

According to the police, information about the alleged rape was received through the emergency helpline. Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was registered at Saadatganj police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was immediately sent for medical examination under the supervision of women police personnel to a government hospital in the city, police said.

Given the seriousness of the case, a police team was formed to trace the accused. During the search operation, police received a tip-off that the juvenile was near the Wazirbagh drain and allegedly preparing to flee.

Acting on the information, the police located and took the accused juvenile into custody from the area. The juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings, police added.