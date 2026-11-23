Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a significant cross-border heroin smuggling network, apprehending three individuals and seizing 17.5 kg of the illicit drug, highlighting the ongoing challenge of drone-facilitated narcotics trafficking from across the border.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar busted a cross-border narcotics-smuggling network on Monday.

Three individuals, including a juvenile, were nabbed, and 17.5 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession.

The accused allegedly received heroin consignments via drones from across the India-Pakistan border fence area in the Ajnala sector.

Police intercepted the suspects near Adda Mehal Bukhari while they were transporting the contraband.

A case was registered on Monday under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, busted a cross-border narcotics-smuggling network and nabbed three individuals, including a juvenile, and allegedly recovered 17.5 kg of heroin from their possession, a top police officer said on Monday.

Details Of The Operation

Those arrested have been identified as Arun alias Rehmat and Rahul Singh, both residents of Naraingarh in Amritsar's Chheharta, while the third accused who has been apprehended is a juvenile.

Apart from recovering the heroin consignment, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle allegedly used for transporting the contraband, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the apprehended accused were allegedly receiving heroin consignments via drones from across the India-Pakistan border fence area in the Ajnala sector and supplying them to other parties.

Sharing operational details, he said that CI Amritsar teams received specific intelligence that the accused, in active collusion with other unidentified associates, recently retrieved a heroin consignment from the Ajnala border area, and were heading towards Adda Mehal Bukhari, located along the Amritsar-Ajnala Road, to deliver the narcotics to another party.

Acting swiftly, the police teams conducted a targeted raid and intercepted all three suspects near Adda Mehal Bukhari and recovered 17.5 kg of heroin from their possession, he said, as per an official statement.

A case was registered on Monday under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station.