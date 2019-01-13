Justice Sikri, who voted for Alok Verma's sacking, turns down govt's offer

Last updated on: January 13, 2019 20:56 IST

Justice A K Sikri on Sunday withdrew his consent to a government offer to nominate him for president/member in the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal.

Sources close to the second senior-most judge after the Chief Justice of India said that the consent was withdrawn on Sunday evening when the judge wrote to the government.

“The government had approached him for the assignment last month. He gave his consent. The job required attending two to three hearing per year and came without emoluments,” the sources said.

Official sources said nomination of Sikri, who retires on March 6, was made last month following an internal process carried out by the law ministry.

Justice Sikri, the second senior-most judge in the apex court after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, was part of the three-member panel along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Mallikajurn Kharge which decided on removal of Alok Verma from the post of Central Bureau of Investigation director.

Sikri’s vote proved crucial to remove Verma from his post as Kharge opposed the move strongly while the government was pushing for Verma’s sacking. Justice Sikri supported the government.

The Commonwealth Secretariat, established in 1965, plays the role of an arbiter in case of disputes among its 53 member-countries.

The CSAT has a total of eight members, including its president. The members are picked up on the basis of regional representations.

A CSAT member has a tenure of four years.