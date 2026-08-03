Justice M S Liberhan, who probed Babri demolition, dies

Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, the judge who led the crucial inquiry into the Babri Masjid demolition, passes away at the age of 87.

IMAGE: Justice MS Liberhan presents Babri Masjid demolition inquiry commission report to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on June 30, 2009. Photograph: PIB

Key Points Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, head of the Babri Masjid demolition inquiry commission, has died at 87.

His judicial career included serving as Chief Justice of Madras and Andhra Pradesh High Courts.

Justice Liberhan was appointed to lead the one-man commission into the Babri Masjid demolition on December 16, 1992.

He began his legal practice in 1964 and was elevated to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1987.

The legal community remembers his significant contributions to Indian law and justice.

Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, who headed the commission that probed the circumstances leading to the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya, died at the age of 87.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association President Rohit Sud said Justice Liberhan passed away in Chandigarh on Sunday. His last rites will be performed on Monday.

Justice Liberhan's Distinguished Judicial Career

Justice Liberhan began his legal practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1964. He was elected to the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council in August 1970 and served as its member until February 11, 1987. He also served as the Bar Council's secretary from January 1976 to June 1983.

He was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court on February 11, 1987. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras high court on July 7, 1997, and later became the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh high court on February 28, 1998.

On December 16, 1992, Justice Liberhan was appointed head of the one-man inquiry commission into the Babri Masjid demolition.