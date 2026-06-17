'Just look at him!' Trump gushes over Modi at G7 meet

US President Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'calm, cool, killer' persona at the G7 leaders' lunch in France, underscoring the deeply strategic relationship and formidable diplomatic skills of the Indian leader ahead of their crucial bilateral meeting.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump praised PM Narendra Modi's 'calm, cool, killer' persona during their G7 encounter, highlighting his fortitude and formidable bargaining skills.

This meeting marks the first in-person dialogue between the two leaders in over 16 months, signalling a reset in their strategic relationship.

Discussions are expected to cover critical bilateral domains including trade optimisation, energy collaboration, and regional security paradigms.

Trump has consistently highlighted his unique chemistry with PM Modi, referencing events like the 'Howdy Modi' rally as benchmarks for high-stakes international diplomacy.

Official delegations are working towards an interim trade framework, settling visa regulatory concerns, and streamlining energy partnerships.

United States President Donald Trump once again showered accolades on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their high-profile encounter at the G7 leaders' lunch in France on Wednesday, resetting ties, just before sitting down for a bilateral meeting, their first in over 16 months.

The warmth shared between the two leaders highlights a deeply strategic relationship that continues to attract intense international scrutiny.

Trump's Consistent Praise for Modi

The US President's latest remarks resonate with observations he shared in recent months, where he characterised PM Modi as 'calm', 'cool' and a 'total killer'.

Trump originally deployed the striking phrase to capture the Prime Minister's underlying fortitude and formidable bargaining skills, which operate beneath his characteristically soft-spoken diplomatic exterior.

Demonstrating a consistent regard for Modi's political endurance and governance model, Trump had also extended his warm wishes earlier this month to mark Modi's milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister.

At the time, the US President lauded him as a 'strong, healthy and wise man' while forecasting a trajectory of continued success.

Key Bilateral Discussions

This highly anticipated interaction in the picturesque French commune of Évian-les-Bains represents the first in-person dialogue between the two statesmen in over 16 months.

Beyond an initial exchange of pleasantries, their structured talks are slated to delve into critical bilateral domains, including trade optimisation, energy collaboration, and regional security paradigms.

The timing of this diplomatic reset is particularly significant as New Delhi and Washington, DC systematically manage complex trade adjustments alongside emerging maritime security shifts in the Strait of Hormuz.

Unique Chemistry and Diplomatic Strategy

Throughout his tenure, Trump has frequently spotlighted his unique chemistry with Modi as a benchmark for high-stakes international diplomacy.

He has routinely looked back at massive diaspora landmarks like the 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston to illustrate Modi's mass appeal and decisive decision-making capabilities.

The US President's characterisation of his counterpart as a 'total killer' has particularly intrigued geopolitical analysts, given how sharply it contrasts with Modi's serene public persona.

Trump has repeatedly leveraged the expression to emphasise that, behind closed doors, Modi is an incredibly astute political strategist and an uncompromising negotiator.

Advancing Trade and Partnerships

Moving past the prominent personal equation between the two leaders, official delegations are priming the talks to advance an interim trade framework, settle visa regulatory concerns, and streamline energy partnerships.

Bilateral trade negotiations remain active, with negotiators from both sides signalling growing confidence that a preliminary trade agreement could be actualised within the coming weeks.

As the multilateral proceedings of the G7 Summit advance, this focal interaction is set to remain a centrepiece for global observers, serving as a powerful testament to the enduring weight of India-US strategic ties and the uniquely personalised diplomacy driving them forward.