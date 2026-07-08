July downpour reduces rainfall deficit to 12% as El Nino looms

Amidst concerns over El Nino, the Indian government is actively reviewing and implementing comprehensive preparedness measures to safeguard the kharif season and mitigate potential impacts on agriculture and the economy.

IMAGE: Buildings are shrouded in monsoon clouds near a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Vasai, on July 7, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points India's rainfall deficit has decreased to 12 per cent, with above-normal monsoon activity recorded in early July.

A high-level review meeting, chaired by the Principal Secretary to the PM, assessed preparedness for El Nino's potential impact on the kharif season.

Officials noted that an El Nino year does not always result in below-normal rainfall, but continuous monitoring is crucial.

Extensive measures include updated district agriculture contingency plans and advisories for managing El Nino risks in Indian agriculture.

Ministries are coordinating efforts to monitor essential commodities, water resources, and public health, ensuring timely responses.

The Centre has said that the rainfall deficit has come down to 12 per cent, with the first week of July recording above-normal monsoon activity, and asserted that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to below-normal rainfall.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday that in the context of the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy, a high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in this regard.

At the outset of the meeting, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) presented the overall rainfall situation from June to July 7, while its director general provided an update on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino.

There was a delay in the onset of monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

"However, with rainfall till July 7, the all-India deficit is down to -12 per cent. The first week of July has shown above normal monsoon. Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August," the PMO said in a statement.

It was also mentioned that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to deficient rainfall below normal during that year.

The situation is being continuously monitored since July receives more than 30 per cent of the monsoon season's rainfall, the statement said.

Agricultural Preparedness And Monitoring

The Union agriculture secretary made a detailed presentation on the preparedness for the possible impact of El Nino during the kharif season.

Weekly meetings of Crop Weather Watch group, along with states, are being convened to monitor rainfall, reservoir storage, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, emerging pest and disease situations, to enable timely decision-making and contingency response.

District Agriculture Contingency Plans have been updated for 262 vulnerable districts and Standard Operating Procedures for 'Managing El Nino Risks in Indian Agriculture' have been issued by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research for Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the districts.

It was also highlighted that foodgrain production has been maintained over the years despite deficient rainfall due to the climate-resilient varieties and technologies.

Cross-Sectoral Coordination For Impact Mitigation

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying was asked to assess the availability of dry fodder, green fodder and cattle feed at both macro and micro levels.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation informed of their monitoring of the situation in the districts and the stable situation as on date.

It was directed that the department ensures micro-level planning and monitoring in the vulnerable districts.

The Department of Water Resources shared the position on groundwater and reservoir status in the country.

Though the situation is stable at present, a constant watch is to be maintained through the season, it said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has put in place advisories for monitoring heat waves, high humidity and dengue outbreaks.

Effective communication of alerts and advisories is to be ensured till the field level, the PMO said.

Ensuring Essential Supplies And Rural Employment

The Department of Consumer Affairs shared the status of retail prices and adequacy of buffer of rice, wheat and pulses. The Department of Fertilisers reported sufficient availability and likely opening balance for rabi.

Both departments were told to constantly monitor both macro and micro availability of essential commodities and fertilisers.

The Department of Rural Development briefed on works started since July 1 under the Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission, under which 1 crore person-days have been generated so far.

The Department of Agricultural Research and Education shared the spread of climate-resilient seed varieties, while the Department of Power shared the status of generation and availability.

Continuous Monitoring And Inter-Ministerial Collaboration

The principal secretary directed that the overall situation should be continuously monitored and the impact of the monsoon/delayed monsoon on vulnerable districts must be assessed in coordination with states so that remedial action can be taken up, when necessary.

It was emphasised that ministries must work together in close coordination and along with the States to ensure that issues are addressed effectively.

Top officials of concerned ministries and departments attended the meeting.