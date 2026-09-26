Judiciary committed to protecting students' right to peaceful protests: CJI

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recently underscored the judiciary's unwavering commitment to safeguarding students' fundamental right to peaceful protest, while also addressing the complexities of collegium transparency and proposing reforms in legal education.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant addresses the public gathering during a distinguished lecture on 'Childhood Beyond Drugs: Protection, Care, and Reintegration' at Lok Bhawan, in Patna, Bihar, September 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CJI Surya Kant reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to protecting students' fundamental right to peaceful protest, stating courts will intervene against police repression.

He addressed concerns about collegium dissenting opinions, explaining that full disclosure could compromise the dignity of individuals under consideration.

The CJI praised a proposal by CNLU Vice Chancellor Faizan Mustafa to compress the five-year law degree into four years with a mandatory court apprenticeship.

The interaction at CNLU Patna was significant given recent opposition faced by the CJI at other prominent law universities.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday asserted that the judiciary is committed to "protecting" students' fundamental right to hold peaceful protests and that courts will not look the other way when there is an infringement.

The CJI made the statement at the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna, where he engaged in an "unfiltered interaction" with students, making it clear that he "preferred to have a frank question-and-answer session".

CJI On Protecting Student Protests

According to a CNLU statement, a question was posed by a girl student about "police response to peaceful students' protests".

The allusion was to the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi against NEET exam paper leaks, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party, which, incidentally, began as a satirical online campaign against a remark made by the CJI in the Supreme Court, though he later claimed that his utterances had been reported out of context.

The CJI told the questioner that "courts will not look the other way" when faced with cases of alleged brutal repression by the police and "unequivocally reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to protecting students' peaceful right to protest".

Collegium Transparency And Dignity

Another student sought to know "why dissenting opinions within the collegium were recorded but never made public".

The CJI replied, "Disclosure, however well-intentioned, risks placing the individual under consideration in an untenable position".

Noting that "transparency has its limits when personal dignity is at stake", the CJI asked, "How can a chief justice or a judge continue to work if a negative observation about him is included in the collegium's minutes?"

Legal Education Reform And Significance

According to the CNLU statement, the CJI visited the campus along with Patna High Court Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao, who is also the Chancellor of the University.

"In the light of recent opposition to the CJI in NALSAR, Hyderabad and NLSIU, Bangalore, the event had great significance", said the CNLU statement.

The CJI also lauded as "a new, welcome idea" a proposal by CNLU Vice Chancellor and noted jurist Faizan Mustafa "to compress five-year law degree into four years of academic study and mandatory court apprenticeship in the final year", which could "eliminate the separate one-year practice requirement for judicial service examinations".