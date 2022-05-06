News
Judicial officers and advocates among 15 names proposed as high court judges

Judicial officers and advocates among 15 names proposed as high court judges

Source: PTI
May 06, 2022 17:52 IST
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre 15 names of judicial officers and advocates for appointment as judges in the high courts of Delhi, Patna, and Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

In three separate collegium resolutions, uploaded on Friday on the Supreme Court website, seven practicing advocates have been recommended for appointment as judges in the Delhi high court.

 

Similarly, the Patna high court is also set to get seven judges who will be elevated from the lower judiciary.

One advocate will be made a judge in the Andhra Pradesh high court if the Centre agrees to the recommendation.

The lawyers whose names have been proposed for Delhi high court are -- Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee.  

The Delhi high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

In another decision,  the collegium in its meeting held on May 4, 2022, also approved the proposal for the elevation of seven judicial officers as judges in the Patna high court.

The judicial officers are Shailendra Singh,  Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar,  Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha. 

Besides this, the collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik as judge in the Andhra Pradesh high court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
HC rejects plea against CIC order on SC collegium meet
Union law secretary appointed as Delhi HC judge
Bar assn writes to CJI, wants more advocates as judges
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

