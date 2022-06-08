News
Judge who ordered Gyanvapi's video survey receives threat letter

Judge who ordered Gyanvapi's video survey receives threat letter

Source: PTI
June 08, 2022 00:24 IST
Judge Ravi Kumar Diakar, who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, informed the Uttar Pradesh authorities on Tuesday that he had received a hand-written threat letter.

IMAGE: Civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar. Photograph: ANI Photo/Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Twitter

In a letter to the additional chief secretary (home), director general of police (DGP) and the Varanasi police commissionerate, Diwakar said he received the letter, purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, via registered post.

 

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh confirmed the receipt of the letter by the judge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna is probing the matter, Ganesh said.

A total of nine police personnel have been deployed for the security of the judge, the police officer said.

A purported copy of the letter has gone viral on social media.

On April 26, civil judge (senior division) Diwakar had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex. The report of the survey was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex last month.

The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaaz

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
