Home  » News » Judge who gave 23 death sentences in 6 months transferred

Judge who gave 23 death sentences in 6 months transferred

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 25, 2026 16:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, known for delivering 23 death sentences in six months, has been transferred to a family court in Muzaffarnagar following an Allahabad High Court order.

Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points

  • Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar has been transferred to a family court in Muzaffarnagar.
  • Diwakar had awarded 23 death sentences in 11 cases between April and September this year.
  • He recently questioned the withdrawal of 97 part-heard cases from his court via administrative orders.
  • Diwakar raised concerns over judicial independence and the limits of administrative powers exercised by district judges.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who awarded 23 death sentences in six months, has been transferred to the family court in Muzaffarnagar after an order of the Allahabad High Court, officials said on Sunday.

Judge Diwakar's Transfer And Concerns

Diwakar, who was presiding over a fast-track court, has been appointed Additional Principal Judge of the family court.

 

According to the high court order, Shiv Kumari will take over as the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the fast-track court.

Diwakar had awarded 23 death sentences in 11 cases between April and September this year.

He recently questioned the withdrawal of 97 part-heard cases involving murder and other serious offences from his court through administrative orders issued by the then District and Sessions Judge, B K Singh, in August.

In a 35-page judgment acquitting an accused in a nearly 10-year-old NDPS case, Diwakar questioned whether cases in which hearings had commenced could be withdrawn through administrative orders without following the procedure prescribed by law.

He also raised concerns over judicial independence and the limits of administrative powers exercised by district judges.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

More News Coverage

ravi kumar diwakarjudicial transferallahabad high courtfast-track courtjudicial independence

More From Rediff

Fake Doctors Busted In Rajkot: 17 Arrested

Fake Doctors Busted In Rajkot: 17 Arrested
When Mumbai's Streets Were Battlegrounds For Protests

When Mumbai's Streets Were Battlegrounds For Protests
Maharashtra Drought: Why A Crisis Suits Everyone

Maharashtra Drought: Why A Crisis Suits Everyone

Related Stories

100 murder cases shifted from UP judge who sentenced 22 to death

100 murder cases shifted from UP judge who sentenced 22 to death

Quick Links

Ravi Kumar DiwakarMuzaffarnagarAllahabad High CourtAdditional DistrictShiv Kumari

Web Stories

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know
India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death
8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count