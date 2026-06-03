Jharkhand Minority Commission Chairman Expresses Grave Concern Over Rising Crime Against Minorities

Jharkhand State Minority Commission Chairman Hedayatullah Khan has raised alarm over a series of crimes against minority community members, including child murders and disappearances, prompting demands for urgent police action and accountability across the state.

Key Points Jharkhand State Minority Commission Chairman Hedayatullah Khan expressed deep concern over increasing crimes targeting minority communities.

Recent incidents include the recovery of two minor siblings' bodies in Hazaribag and the disappearance of a three-year-old girl in Jamshedpur, where police allegedly delayed registering an FIR.

The JSMC has demanded impartial investigations from Senior Superintendents of Police in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and Hazaribag, seeking action taken reports.

Khan called for accountability against officials found negligent and warned against politicising these sensitive incidents.

The Commission plans to visit Hazaribag to follow up on the minor siblings' murder case and ensure justice for victims' families.

The Chairman of Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) Hedayatullah Khan on Wednesday expressed concern over incidents of crime against members of the minority community, including the recovery of bodies of two minors in Hazaribag during the day.

Earlier, JSMC had sent an investigation team to probe the alleged murder of a 25-year-old youth belonging to the minority community and two sisters in Muffasil police station limit of Hazaribag district early in May, when police had sought a week's time to investigate and crack the case, Khan said in a statement.

He said two minor siblings belonging to the minority community were reported missing and their bodies recovered on Wednesday.

Rising Concerns Over Minority Safety

Similarly, a youth was murdered by slitting his throat in the Jharia area of Dhanbad district, while a three-year-old girl remained untraceable even days after she went missing from Sakchi market in Jamshedpur, the JSMC chairman regretted.

Such repeated incidents raised serious questions on the functioning of the administration and law and order, Khan said, elaborating that it was the primary responsibility of the government and administration to provide justice to the victim's family and conduct an impartial probe of such incidents.

Police Negligence Alleged in Missing Girl Case

The JSMC chairman said the disappearance of a three-year-old girl from Sakchi market is very sensitive and a matter of concern. As per information, he said the family members had approached the concerned police station soon after she had gone missing, but the police restricted it to a written complaint rather than registering an FIR.

No action was initiated for two days, but the FIR was lodged following the intervention of a journalist, the chairman stated.

JSMC has taken the issue seriously and demanded a thorough investigation into why the investigation was delayed at the preliminary stage of the incident, he said.

Khan expressed hope that Jamshedpur police will recover the girl safely.

JSMC Demands Accountability and Justice

The JSMC has demanded Senior Superintendents of Police of Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and SP Hazaribag for an impartial and thorough investigation into those incidents and asked them to provide an "action taken report".

He further demanded necessary action against officials if found guilty of negligence or lackadaisical approach.

JSMC will visit Hazaribag on Thursday and take up the murder of minor siblings with the Deputy Commissioner and the SP.

"We will seek an action taken report, present status of the case and future strategy to punish the culprit", he added.

JSMC want to ensure that the victim's family gets justice, he said, adding the commission will not leave them isolated and will keep vigil on the proceedings to fix accountability on the administration.

Khan appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and tranquillity as the commission was continuously pressurising for action against the culprits.

Khan also cautioned that attempts could be made to give those incidents a political colour to tarnish the image of the state government.