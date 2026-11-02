JPC on FCRA Bill: Only 6% foreign funds go to churches

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill is actively addressing stakeholder concerns, clarifying that faith-based organisations receive a minor portion of foreign funds amidst ongoing debates about the bill's impact on NGOs and minority institutions.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Churches and faith-based organisations receive only about 6 per cent of the Rs 22,000 crore in foreign contributions, according to JPC chairperson Sanjay Jaiswal.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is examining practical concerns from stakeholders regarding the proposed FCRA amendments.

Opposition parties allege the FCRA Amendment Bill could negatively impact foreign funding for Christian NGOs and minority institutions.

The government asserts the proposed legislation is not religion-specific and aims to regulate foreign contributions for national interest.

The JPC will next hold consultations in Chennai and Kochi as part of its nationwide feedback collection on the amendments.

Churches and other faith-based organisations account for only around 6 per cent of the Rs 22,000 crore in foreign contributions received in the country, said Sanjay Jaiswal, chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

The JPC was examining practical concerns raised by stakeholders over the proposed FCRA amendments, Jaiswal told reporters after the committee's consultation here.

Understanding FCRA Amendment Concerns

Opposition parties have alleged that certain provisions of the FCRA Amendment Bill could affect legitimate foreign funding for Christian NGOs and minority-run social welfare and educational institutions.

The government, however, has maintained that the proposed legislation is not religion-specific and is aimed at regulating foreign contributions.

"We want to have practical solutions to the practical problems being presented before us. Our interest is national interest, and we are listening to all concerned stakeholders before arriving at any conclusion," Jaiswal said.

At least 20 organisations, mostly belonging to different Churches, besides groups linked to Hindus and indigenous people in the Christian-majority state attended the meeting.

Key Findings And Future Consultations

Jaiswal said the committee was gathering inputs from various sections to understand the implications of the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

"Out of the Rs 22,000 crore coming into the country as foreign contributions, only around six per cent goes to churches and other faith-based organisations. The remaining amount goes to NGOs and other organisations," the BJP MP said.

Referring to the provisions of the existing FCRA framework, he said the role and powers of state-level authorities were among the issues being examined.

The JPC chief said the panel was keen to understand the practical difficulties faced by organisations and institutions that receive foreign contributions and would take their representations into account.

Jaiswal said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had specifically insisted that the JPC hold a consultation in Shillong to hear the concerns of stakeholders in the state.

The committee will next hold consultations in Chennai and Kochi as part of its nationwide exercise to collect feedback on the proposed amendments, he added.

Parliament had on August 12 referred the Amendment Bill to a joint committee amid protests by opposition parties, which alleged that the proposed law targeted minorities and NGOs and demanded its withdrawal.