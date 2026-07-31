JPC examining bill to remove PM, CMs gets extension

Discover how a joint parliamentary committee has secured an extension to deliberate on a pivotal bill proposing the removal of prime ministers and chief ministers if jailed for 30 days, impacting India's political landscape.

Image only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Joint Parliamentary Committee gets deadline extension for crucial bill report.

The bill proposes removing PM, CMs, or ministers jailed for 30 days on serious charges.

Lok Sabha approved the extension for the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The committee, led by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, requires more consultations.

Report submission is now due by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session.

The joint parliamentary committee examining the bill for the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers if they are jailed for 30 straight days on serious charges was on Friday given an extension of the deadline to submit its report.

Key Legislative Deliberations

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution to allow the joint committee, examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, to submit its report by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually commences in the last week of November and ends ahead of Christmas.

The panel chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aparajita Sarangi had recently postponed adopting its draft report, saying that its members felt further consultations were needed.

The committee is reviewing the proposed law to remove a prime minister, chief minister, or ministers if they are jailed for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.