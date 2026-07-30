Home  » News » Journey to Mumbai's Tallest Ganpati Begins

Journey to Mumbai's Tallest Ganpati Begins

By REDIFF NEWS July 30, 2026 09:04 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

The foot-worship ceremony of the Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, one of Mumbai's oldest and iconic Ganesh mandals, was held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with traditional rituals and prayers.

Known for installing Mumbai's tallest Ganesh idol each year and attracting lakhs of devotees during the festival, the mandal marked the auspicious beginning of this year's idol-making process with the ceremonial worship of the idol's feet.

Following the rituals, work officially commenced on the grand Ganpati idol that will be unveiled during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival later this year.

Foot-worship ceremony at Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav

All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Points

  • Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal performed the traditional foot-worship ceremony, marking the auspicious start of this year's Ganpati idol-making.
  • Renowned for installing Mumbai's tallest Ganesh idol, the historic mandal has officially begun preparations for the coming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
  • The ceremony pays tribute to the sculptors and craftsmen whose skill and devotion bring Lord Ganesha's idol to life each year.
 

Foot-worship ceremony at Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav

 

Foot-worship ceremony at Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav

 

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

More News Coverage

MumbaiGanpatiGanesh ChaturthiGalli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav MandalGanesha

More From Rediff

Is Priyanka Chaturvedi Joining The BJP? She Says...

Is Priyanka Chaturvedi Joining The BJP? She Says...
Why Failure Matters More Than Success

Why Failure Matters More Than Success
'Today's Children Are Not Slaves Of Anyone'

'Today's Children Are Not Slaves Of Anyone'

Related Stories

'Bappa Changed Our Lives'

'Bappa Changed Our Lives'

Web Stories

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?
10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To
Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates