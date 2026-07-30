Journey to Mumbai's Tallest Ganpati Begins

The foot-worship ceremony of the Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, one of Mumbai's oldest and iconic Ganesh mandals, was held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with traditional rituals and prayers.

Known for installing Mumbai's tallest Ganesh idol each year and attracting lakhs of devotees during the festival, the mandal marked the auspicious beginning of this year's idol-making process with the ceremonial worship of the idol's feet.

Following the rituals, work officially commenced on the grand Ganpati idol that will be unveiled during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival later this year.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Points Ganesh Galli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal performed the traditional foot-worship ceremony, marking the auspicious start of this year's Ganpati idol-making.

Renowned for installing Mumbai's tallest Ganesh idol, the historic mandal has officially begun preparations for the coming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The ceremony pays tribute to the sculptors and craftsmen whose skill and devotion bring Lord Ganesha's idol to life each year.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff