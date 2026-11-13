Lucknow Journalist Stabbed In Attack Linked To Monetary Dispute

A journalist in Lucknow was allegedly stabbed on Thursday evening during an attack linked to a monetary dispute, prompting police to detain the accused and launch an investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Journalist Tariq of HNM News was stabbed in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

The attack occurred during an altercation near Hotel Deep Awadh, reportedly stemming from a monetary dispute.

Accused Rajkumar alias Lallan allegedly rammed his car into another journalist's vehicle before attempting a knife attack, which Tariq intervened in.

Tariq sustained a stab wound to the upper abdomen and is stable in hospital.

Police have detained Rajkumar and are conducting further investigation.

A journalist of a news channel was allegedly stabbed during an attack linked to a monetary dispute near a hotel here, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Attack

The injured journalist, identified as Tariq of HNM News, was taken to a hospital for treatment after the incident, which took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday on a road near Hotel Deep Awadh in the city's Naka Hindola area, they said.

Accused Rajkumar alias Lallan, 46, allegedly arrived at the spot in an inebriated state and rammed his car into that of journalist Santosh Sharma of JK24 News. He then allegedly attempted to attack Sharma with a knife. When Sharma moved away, Tariq, who intervened, was stabbed in the upper abdomen, police said.

Investigation Underway

A preliminary inquiry suggests a dispute between Rajkumar and Sharma over a monetary transaction, they said.

Police have detained Rajkumar, and further investigation and legal action are underway, they said.

Tariq is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. Police said a case would be registered after receiving a written complaint from his family.