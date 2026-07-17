Journalist questioned, phone seized in Rs 35 crore TVK MLA bribery case

Chennai police are investigating serious bribery allegations against a ruling TVK MLA, N Elaiyaraja, who claims he was offered Rs 35 crore to destabilise the government, leading to a journalist's questioning and mobile phone seizure amidst press freedom concerns.

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Key Points The Chennai police questioned a journalist regarding the alleged bribery of a TVK MLA.

MLA N Elaiyaraja claimed he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the ruling party in a no-confidence motion.

The alleged conspiracy, codenamed "Meghalaya Project," aimed to destabilise the elected government by influencing 15 TVK legislators.

The journalist, Vijayan, was questioned due to "objectionable electronic communications" with a key suspect and his mobile phone was seized for forensic analysis.

The Chennai Press Club condemned the police action, raising concerns about freedom of expression and urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene.

The Chennai police questioned a journalist of a Tamil news channel in connection with the case of alleged bribery of a ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator, the police said.

The senior news editor was examined for two days and his mobile phone was seized for a cyber forensic analysis in connection with a claim by the TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, representing the Uthangarai assembly constituency, that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the ruling dispensation during a proposed no confidence motion against the assembly speaker.

Allegations Against TVK MLA

In his complaint before the Triplicane police, Elaiyaraja alleged that Thirunavukkarasu, a YouTuber from Arumbakkam in Chennai, who runs the opinion poll organisation IPDS, along with several others, attempted to influence him to vote against the TVK during the no confidence motion in the assembly, a release from the police said late on July 16, Thursday.

The MLA was offered an illegal gratification of Rs 35 crore to vote as "instructed" and following his refusal, Elaiyaraja and his family members were subjected to criminal intimidation, the police said in the statement.

"Meghalaya Project" Conspiracy Uncovered

Investigation revealed that Thirunavukkarasu conspired with several others and formulated a plan under a code name "Meghalaya Project", with the objective of influencing nearly 15 TVK legislators through monetary inducements, thereby attempting to destabilise the elected government, the release claimed.

Journalist's Involvement And Police Action

"Upon examination of the documentary and digital evidence collected during the investigation, it was found that Vijayan, senior news editor of Puthiya Thalaimurai Television, had exchanged objectionable electronic communications with the arrested suspect Thirunavukkarasu, and remained in contact with him during the period of the alleged criminal conspiracy," the release stated.

"In order to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding these communications, a summon was duly issued to Vijayan. Pursuant to the summons, he appeared before the investigating officer on July 15 and 16, and was examined and his statement recorded.

"His mobile phone was obtained and has been sent for detailed digital forensic analysis as part of the on-going investigation. He was instructed to appear when required for further examination," the release said.

Press Club Condemns Police Action

Meanwhile, the Chennai Press Club condemned the police for summoning the TV anchor under the pretext of investigation, saying this was tantamount to "oppressive action against freedom of expression."

"Regardless of the case, the police have the right to summon relevant individuals for investigation or to provide witness statements. However, this must be done through legal channels and within its limits," the Chennai Press Club said in a statement.

It urged the chief minister to immediately intervene in the matter and ensure the confiscated mobile phone was returned to the journalist.

Also, the chief minister should ensure journalists were not threatened under the pretext of investigation, it said.